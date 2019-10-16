Man (26) arrested over fatal 2015 assault in north Co Cork

Gardaí investigating the death of a man after an assault in north Co Cork more than four years ago have made an arrest.

Detectives believe the attack on Peter Murphy (36) in February 2015 at his rented home in Bweeng, some 10km from Mallow, may have been related to a drugs dispute.

A 26-year-old man was arrested near Charleville and taken to Mallow Garda station for questioning about the matter. He is being detained under Section 51 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí to detain suspects involved in organised crime for up to seven days.

Mr Murphy, a native of Castletownroche, had been living for a time in a rented house at Shanavoher in Bweeng where he had a machine repair business. His body was discovered there on February 7th, 2015 when his landlord called by.

A postmortem by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster concluded that Mr Murphy, who had suffered blunt force trauma injuries to the head, died at least 12 hours before he was found.

Gardaí believe he was attacked in one room and either crawled or was dragged by his assailants into the sitting room where his body was discovered.

Five men were arrested in July 2015 by gardaí who believe that Mr Murphy was killed as a result of a dispute with a drugs gang. The five, all aged in their 20s and 30s and arrested in the Doneraile and Buttevant areas, were questioned under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Ac. They were subsequently released without charge before a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.