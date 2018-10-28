Man (22) dies in road crash in Omagh, Co Tyrone

A 22-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle road crash in Omagh, Co Tyrone on Sunday morning.

Darren Gallagher was the driver of a blue-coloured Opel Astra involved in the crash sometime around 4.20 am on the Beltany Road, close to the junction of Drumlegagh Road.

The Beltany Road had been closed in both directions near its junction, but has since been reopened to traffic.

Police are appealing for help from anyone who was travelling on the road on Sunday morning who witnessed the collision to contact local police in Omagh or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 434 28/10/18.