Man (21) killed in overnight crash near Navan in Co Meath

A young man has died following a single car crash near Navan, Co Meath.

The 21-year-old died when the car in which he was a front seat passenger left the road at Gibbstown, Navan at approximately 4am on Saturday.

The male driver, understood to be 23-years-old, was injured and has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where his injuries were described as not life-threatening.

The road has been closed to allow an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The names of the young men involved in the crash have not yet been released.

The death brings to 81 the number of people killed on the State’s roads so far this year, five more than the comparable figure for the same date in 2017.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the crash to contact Navan Garda station on 046-9036100 The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.