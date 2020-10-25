Man (21) charged with breaking into a house armed with an axe

A 21-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged in connection with an incident where an intruder armed with an axe smashed their way into a house and forced a mother and son to take refuge in an upstairs room.

Michael Martin from Mount Brosna, Mayfield, Cork was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday evening and charged with aggravated burglary at a house at Meadow Park, Ballyvolane, Cork on October 24th, 2020.

Det Garda John Gleeson of Watercourse Road Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court the defendant made no reply to the single charge when it was put to him after caution.

He said gardaí were objecting to bail.

Gardaí responded to a call from a 58-year-old woman, living with her 31-year-old son, in a house in Ballyvolane at 1:43am on October 24th, who reported that an intruder had broken into their house.

Gardaí found the defendant armed with an axe going through kitchen cabinets. When he saw gardaí, he dropped the axe and tried to escape out the front of the house.

Det Garda Gleeson also alleged that the woman and her son had been forced to take refuge in an upstairs bedroom by locking themselves in, but had to try and hold the door shut after the defendant attempted to force his way into the room.

He said the defendant did admit to gardaí following his arrest that he had taken cocaine on the night in question.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer said it was an appropriate case for bail as his client would promise to turn up for court if granted bail.

Judge Mary Dorgan said she was refusing bail because of the seriousness of the charge, the nature of the evidence and the aggravating factor that the injured parties were allegedly forced to lock themselves into a room out of fear.

She remanded the defendant in custody to appear at Cork District Court on October 28th.