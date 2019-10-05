Man (20s) dies in single vehicle crash in Co Kilkenny

A man in his 20s has died following a single vehicle crash in Co Kilkenny on Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash, involving a car, at Knockwilliam in Ballyhale at about 1am. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while a female passenger in her 30s was removed to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries. Gardaí say that from initial enquiries at the scene it’s understood the car left the road and struck a wall. No body else was involved.

The scene at the crash site is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the local coroner has been notified. The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda station 056-7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.