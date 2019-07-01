Man (20s) dies following hit-and-run in Limerick city

A man in his 20s has died following a hit-and-run in Limerick city on Monday morning.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene on Hyde Road at 4.47am. The vehicle believed to be involved in the incident is a black Mitsubishi Shogun jeep which failed to remain at the scene. The victim, who is from the south side of Limerick city, has not been named.

Gardaí have closed Hyde Road, pending a Garda technical and forensic examinations of the scene.

The investigation is being led Supt Brian Sugrue of Roxboro Road Garda station who made an appeal for anyone with information to contact the station on 061-214340.

Debris believed to have come from the fatal collision was recovered at the scene by gardaí and placed into Garda evidence bags.

“A number of exhibits have been recovered,” Supt Sugrue said.

“ A crime scene has been designated. . . The Garda Scenes of Crime Unit are at the scene and we are awaiting the arrival of a forensic collision unit to carry out examinations at the scene,”he said.

“I’m appealing for information about a black Jeep, a Mitsubishi, that we suspect may have had something to do with it.”