Man (20) seriously injured after hit-and-run incident in Dublin

A 20-year-old man has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a car on Cork Street in Dublin on Friday night.

The pedestrian was brought to St James’s Hospital after the hit-and-run incident, where his injuries are understood to be serious.

Gardaí at Kevin Street are appealing for witnesses after the car involved failed to stop and continued travelling in the direction of Dolphin’s Barn.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to the driver of the car to come forward and for witnesses or those with video or dashcam footage to contact them on 01 666 9400 or Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.