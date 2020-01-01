Man (19) dies after New Year’s Day car crash in Co Derry

A 19-year-old man has died in Co Derry after the car he was driving collided with another car in the early hours of the new year.

The collision happened around 2.30am on New Year’s Day on the Moneysharvan Road between Maghera and Swatragh.

The female driver of the other car and two teenage boys who were passengers in her car were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 460 01/01/20.

The Moneysharvan Road is expected to remain closed until lunchtime while police investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Figures from the Road Safety Authority show 148 people died on the State’s roads last year, a 4 per cent increase on the 142 deaths in 2018.

Of these, 81 were motorists, 27 were pedestrians, 16 were passengers and 16 were motorcyclists.