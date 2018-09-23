Man (18) shot in both arms and both legs by ‘dangerous individuals’

Police in Co Antrim are investigating a paramilitary-style shooting at a house where a young man was shot in both arms and both legs.

The incident in the house on Moneycannon Road, Ballymoney took place in the early hours of Sunday morning and has been described as a “brutal” attack carried out by “dangerious and violent individuals”.

PSNI Inspector Vince Redmond said: “We received a report that an 18-year-old man had been shot four times, once in each arm and leg, at around 3.30am this morning by unknown intruders. The injured man has since been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.”

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

“Our enquiries are at a very early stage into what was a brutal attack on a young man in his home by dangerous and violent individuals, and I would ask anyone with any information which could assist us to apprehend those responsible to contact detectives at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 324 23/09/18,” the inspector said.

“Alternatively, information can also be provide to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”