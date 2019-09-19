Male pedestrian seriously injured following collision in Dublin city centre

A male pedestrian in his late 70s is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a coach in Dublin’s city centre on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1.40pm on Eden Quay at the junction of Marlborough Street. The elderly man was taken to the Mater Hospital with serious injuries. Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene and forensic collision investigators are also expected at the scene.

The road is currently closed from Eden Quay to O’Connell Bridge and local diversions are in place.

