Male motorcyclist killed following collision with truck in Dublin

A male motorcyclist was killed following a fatal road traffic collision with a truck in Swords.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at approximately 3pm on the Naul Road.

The motorcyclist in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall where a postmortem will take place.

The coroner has been notified. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Forensic collision investigators are at the scene and the road is closed in both directions. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Swords are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda station on 01-6664700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

To date this year 57 people have been killed on Irish roads. That is six more than in 2019 despite the fact that the country has been on lockdown for two months and traffic has been a fraction of what it used to be.