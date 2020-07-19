Male motorcyclist (25) dies following crash in Co Tipperary

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Tipperary on Saturday afternoon.

The crash, which occurred at about 5pm on the N74 at Moatequarter, Kilfeacle, involved two motorcycles and a tractor with a trailer. One male motorcyclist (25) was fatally injured. His body was removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem will take place.

The second male motorcyclist (33) was seriously injured and taken to University Hospital Limerick. The male tractor driver (21) was uninjured. Garda Forensic Investigators carried out an examination of the scene and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí in Tipperary Town are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the N74 between Tipperary Town and Cashel to make this footage available to them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 - 80670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.