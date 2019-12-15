Male cyclist dies after collision with Luas near Ranelagh

A male cyclist has died after a collision with a Luas tram early on Sunday.

The incident happened at Peter’s Place near Charlemont Bridge on the south side of Dublin at about 3am. Charlemont Bridg is located between the Harcourt and Ranelagh stops.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a forensic examination of the scene, Green Line Luas services have resumed.

The Luas was operating at 3am as part of the night Luas service running over the Christmas period.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or may be able to assist them with the investigation to contact them at Pearse Street Garda station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.