Male cyclist (20s) seriously injured after hit by car

A cyclist (20s) was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in Dublin on Monday night.

Gardaí said the car failed to remain at the scene and are appealing for witnesses .

The male cyclist was struck by the car at about 10.30pm on North Wall Quay. He was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital.

The scene was examined by Garda investigators, and the road has reopened.

The car understood to have been involved was recovered at Castleforbes Square a short time later by gardaí.

No arrests have been, enquires are ongoing, a garda spokesman said.

Gardaí are appealing in particular to anyone who was in the area of the North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, such as a dash-cam, from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.