Majority of community mental health services likely to be cancelled

The majority of community mental health services are likely to be cancelled in the days ahead as a result of a planned overtime ban by psychiatric nurses,the HSE has said.

The HSE said that the closure of community services would free up staff to be re-deployed into hospital settings.

The HSE said the overtime ban to be put in place by psychiatric nurses from Wednesday will have “a very significant impact on vulnerable patients in locations across the country”.

In a statement on Tuesday the HSE said that it was “very concerned about the impact the action will have on patients in many 24/7 psychiatric facilities nationwide”.

The HSE said that mental health day services would also be affected in many areas.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) said it was re-introducing a ban on overtime from Wednesday following the collapse of talks at the Workplace Relations Commission with health service management on Monday evening over pay and recruitment issues.

Contingencies

The HSE said in its statement that local crisis management teams in the community healthcare organisations were reviewing the situation on a service- by -service basis “with a view to putting in place contingency measures to try to deal with the effects of the action”.

“The HSE welcomes the fact that child and adolescent mental health services will not be affected by the dispute.”

A spokesman for the PNA said the union had entered the talks at the Workplace Relations Commision in good faith, but felt insufficient effort had been made by the employer side to resolve issues.

The current dispute is essentially an extension of the industrial action by both psychiatric nurses and general nurses and midwives over pay and staffing issues earlier this year.

No agreement

While a deal was reached with members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation which involved an extension of allowances and a new enhanced nurse contract involving higher pay, no agreement was reached with the PNA.

Mental health services across the country rely to a significant degree on overtime and agency work.

An overtime ban put in place by the PNA earlier this month caused significant difficulties in some part of the mental health services.

A spokeswoman for the Minister for Health Simon Harris said he “ would encourage the PNA to use the industrial relations machinery of the state, as the employer side is willing to do, in order to avoid the action going ahead on Wednesday”.

“Disruption for patients should and can be avoided,” he said.