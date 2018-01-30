Major fire breaks out at apartments complex in Tallaght

Dublin Fire Brigade says mass evacuation and search taking place at Bancroft Hall

Sarah Burns
Dublin Fire Brigade. File photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

A major fire has broken out at an apartments complex in Tallaght, south Dublin, and emergency services including Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene.

The fire took hold underground at Bancroft Hall apartments.

Dublin Fire Brigade said there is a mass evacuation and search currently taking place. It said it has eight units at the scene, with three senior officers and six pumps.

