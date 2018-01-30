Major fire breaks out at apartments complex in Tallaght
Dublin Fire Brigade investigating possibility of gas explosion at Bancroft Hall apartments
A major fire has broken out at an apartments complex in Tallaght, south Dublin, and emergency services including Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene.
The fire took hold underground at Bancroft Hall apartments.
8 units are dealing with an underground fire in an apartment block Main St #Tallaght. Residents have been evacuated. Road closures in area #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/nAegPvOffz— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) 30 January 2018
People being moved to a safe distance from buildings in tallaght village #tallaght #fire pic.twitter.com/ccG9dNO0hB— Joey Barrett (@JoeyBarrettt) 30 January 2018
#tallaght village righr now. Reports of apartment fire / gas explosion. @rtenews @TheLiberal_ie pic.twitter.com/SeiGqR5Zp1— Joey Barrett (@JoeyBarrettt) 29 January 2018
It is understood the fire started in a car park below ground. Dublin Fire Brigade said it was investigating whether it may have been a gas explosion.
Dublin Fire Brigade said there is a mass evacuation and search taking place. It said it has eight units at the scene, with three senior officers.
Gardaí are assisting and roads in the area are closed. Officials from the ESB and Bord Gáis are also present.
More to follow...