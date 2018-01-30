Major fire breaks out at apartments complex in Tallaght

A major fire has broken out at an apartments complex in Tallaght, south Dublin, and emergency services including Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene.

The fire took hold underground at Bancroft Hall apartments.

It is understood the fire started in a car park below ground. Dublin Fire Brigade said it was investigating whether it may have been a gas explosion.

Dublin Fire Brigade said there is a mass evacuation and search taking place. It said it has eight units at the scene, with three senior officers.

Gardaí are assisting and roads in the area are closed. Officials from the ESB and Bord Gáis are also present.

More to follow...