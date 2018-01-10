Major fire at car recycling plant brought under control

A large fire at a car recycling plant in north Dublin has been brough under control, Dublin fire Brigade said.

Eight units of the fire brigade attended the blaze at the scrapyard in St Margaret’s, close to Swords and Dublin airport, on Wednesday morning.

The fire brigade confirmed on its Twitter account shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday that it was dealing with a plant fire at Sandyhills off the R108 near Dublin airport.

There were eight fire brigade units and a turntable ladder at the scene and Dublin Fire Brigade said its aerial drone unit was also on the scene to help direct firefighting resources.

This was being done with close liaison with the Irish Aviation Authority.

We now have 8 units attending the St Margarets / Sandyhill fire near the airport including aerial ladder & foam unit #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/af0UmalbGQ — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2018

Photographs posted on the Twitter account showed a large plume of smoke from the blaze blowing across open fields.

Another image showed a huge fire in a compound with many scrapped cars stacked on top of each other. It is understood the plant is a family run business that recycles end-of-life cars and scrap metal.

The fire brigade said it was getting an increased water supply from Fingal County Council to assist the work of firefighters.

Shortly after midday, firefighters had the blaze under control. Dublin Fire Brigade said some units would be released from the scene shortly, but some would remain to dampen down any hot spots.

“We would still advise any residents in the surrounding area to keep their windows closed,” it said.

People with breathing issues were also urged to avoid the area.

Some passengers at Dublin airport earlier posted pictures of the smoke, with several expressing concern it would impact on their flights.

No delays have been reported and a spokeswoman for Dublin Airport confirmed the fire was not on the airport’s grounds.