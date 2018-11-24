Major disruption to Heuston trains after tragic incident on line
No trains will depart from Heuston until further notice except Heuston to Hazelhatch
There are major disruptions to all services to and from Heuston station in Dublin on Saturday morning after a tragic incident on the line. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times
There are major disruptions to all services to and from Heuston station in Dublin on Saturday morning after a tragic incident on the line.
Emergency services are attending an incident on the line between Sallins and Newbridge in which a person was struck by a train.
No trains will depart from Heuston until further notice except Heuston to Hazelhatch.
Bus transfers are being sourced for Intercity trains to Heuston.
This disruption is expected to continue for a number of hours on Saturday morning.