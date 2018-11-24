Major disruption to Heuston trains after tragic incident on line

There are major disruptions to all services to and from Heuston station in Dublin on Saturday morning after a tragic incident on the line.

Emergency services are attending an incident on the line between Sallins and Newbridge in which a person was struck by a train.

No trains will depart from Heuston until further notice except Heuston to Hazelhatch.

Bus transfers are being sourced for Intercity trains to Heuston.

This disruption is expected to continue for a number of hours on Saturday morning.