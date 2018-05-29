Major delays on M50 southbound following collision

There are major delays on the M50 southbound following a collision on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened between the J7 Lucan and J9 Red Cow exits and traffic is currently down to one lane.

AA Roadwatch said there are very heavy delays and to avoid this route.

“Emergency services are dealing with a collision on the M50 southbound between J7 Lucan and J9 Red Cow blocking multiple lanes,” it said.

“Traffic is only getting by in the hard shoulder and there are heavy delays on approach from J5 Finglas.

“As a result of this crash, the N4 is heavy inbound from J5 Leixlip to join the M50.”