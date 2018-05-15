Major delays on Dart following incident at Howth Junction

Dublin commuters have been told to expect major delays after Dart services were suspended this morning.

Irish Rail said emergency services were attending the scene at Howth Junction when an out-of-service Dart heading north to Malahide struck and fatally injured a person on the line at Howth Junction.

Major disruption to morning peak DART & Northern Commuter: emergency services attending incident at Howth Junction.



No DART between Malahide/Howth & Killester



Northern Commuter operating Dundalk/Drogheda to Malahide.



Dublin Bus accepting rail tickets. — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 15, 2018

The company said there would be disruption to services for the entirety of the morning’s peak period, but that this was unavoidable due to the tragic circumstances.

There is no Dart between Malahide or Howth and Harmonstown stations. The Northern Commuter service is operating between Dundalk and Drogheda or Newry and Malahide only.

Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets. However, Irish Rail said there was likely to be significant pressure on capacity and that customers may need to consider alternative arrangements.