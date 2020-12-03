Major concerts and matches may not go ahead in summer, Varadkar warns

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that major events including concerts, matches and other “mass gatherings” may not go ahead next summer and warned ticket buyers that they might not get refunds if an event did not take place as it may be rescheduled.

He also said that the decision on who would be prioritised to received the vaccine was not “rocket science”. He believed everyone understood that those who need it most would be prioritised - healthcare workers, residents of nursing homes and those who are older and have chronic diseases.

People who worked in high risk environments such as in meat plants might also be prioritised, he said.

He was responding in the Dáil to Labour leader Alan Kelly who asked about events for next year already being promoted as he noted radio advertisements “for an awful lot of events being planned”.

Mr Kelly told the Tánaiste that events including the Longitude music festival in Marlay Park in Dublin were being planned.

“I’m sure you and I would like to get to concerts sometime next year,” Mr Kelly said.

He asked Mr Varadkar as Minister for Enterprise what advice he had for companies who were “spending a considerable amount of money planning events and whether or not they should expect for them to go ahead”.

The Tánaiste acknowledged the ticket sales “for some major events that we all hope will go ahead next summer”.

“The advice I would say is that there is no guarantee that those events will go ahead. We might need some time yet before we can attend matches and concerts and mass gatherings. I hope it’s possible in summer. It’s far from sure at this point.”

He added: “Under the law it is possible for companies organising those events to cancel them and reschedule them. They don’t have to refund the cost of tickets. They can reschedule them.

“I think people who are buying a ticket should be aware of that that they’re not guaranteed a refund. They might find it being rescheduled.”

Vaccines

Mr Kelly also raised concerns about the roll-out of the vaccine and asked who would be first to get it once it is approved.

Mr Varadkar said that the priority for who would get the vaccine first was, as far as he knew, not a matter for the Covid-19 taskforce but for the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

“That is the body that makes these kinds of decisions on other vaccines and we expect a report from them very soon as to what the order of prioritisation will be.”

“I don’t think it’s going to be rocket science”, he said, with healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and older people with chronic conditions first in line. He suggested that those working high risk environments such as in meat plants might also be prioritised.

Mr Varadkar also insisted that “the Government is in control. The Cabinet is in control and makes decisions based on advice.”

He said the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was the lead Minister for the vaccine programme, after Mr Kelly said there seemed to be contradictory views on this.

He noted The Irish Times report that the Minister for Health would bring a memo to Government on Tuesday about who would be prioritised, but the Taoiseach had told him they would have to await the taskforce report three days later.

Mr Varadkar said the taskforce, which will report on December 11th, is in charge of issues including the purchase, delivery, administration, IT system and communications.

Mr Varadkar said Government would have to examine the issue of companies providing the vaccine privately. He did not think companies would be doing this as they would not be indemnified. And “we certainly wouldn’t want them to undermine in any way our programme of vaccination which will be free of charge and based on need”.

He said it may be the case that the vaccine company that produces it might want to vaccinate their own staff and “we’d have to think long and hard about preventing them from doing it if they’re the ones who developed it”.

He said he did not know, but would examine if legislation would be needed to establish a database for the vaccine. He would raise it with the Minister for Health, he said.

Vaccines ‘not rushed’

Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccines have not been rushed and the science that was needed to develop them was already there from the time of Sars and Mers, a World Health Organisation (WHO) spokeswoman has said.

“Corners haven’t been cut,” Dr Margaret Harris said.

The regulatory authorities were kept up to date during the development process so they were able to move swiftly on seeing the final data, she said.

Surveillance systems will be critical to the vaccination process, Dr Harris told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. It will be important to monitor that second doses are administered and that any side effects are tracked.

The issue of counterfeit drugs will also need to be monitored, she warned. There will need to be secure tracking systems at every level.

Getting accurate information on the vaccine out to the public will be vital and public health measures will be more important than ever as the less virus there is the community the better the vaccine will work, she said.

The WHO’s special envoy on Covid-19 Dr David Nabarro told Newstalk Breakfast that consideration will have to be given to the anti-vaccination movement. “We don’t want to push people to do something that they don’t want to do. We have to encourage them and get them to come to us. Everyone has to be convinced.”

The Covid lead of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), Dr Mary Favier told Morning Ireland that communications about the vaccine will be really important. There was great anxiety and enthusiasm about the vaccine and people needed to have the full details, she said. Achieving a 60 per cent level of uptake, which is necessary for herd immunity, was going to be a significant logistical challenge “but we’ll do it.”

Dr Favier said that while it had not yet been decided what role GPs will play in the vaccination programme, she felt there was a role for GPs as they were already experienced at rolling out vaccines, had knowledge of their patients, and had the IT systems to track. “We will be nimble and we can respond,” she said.

GPs would also be vital in helping determine patients with co-morbidities and to ensure that patients follow up with their second dose of the vaccine.

Dr Favier warned that dealing with Covid-19 was like running a marathon and while a vaccine had been developed “there’s still four to five miles to run.”

A further five deaths and 270 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the State yesterday.