Main points: What restrictions have been recommended for midlands?

The NPHET has recommended a partial lockdown for counties Kildare, Offaly and Laois for a period of two weeks in response to a sharp increase in cases of Covid-19 in these areas.

The measures, if approved by Cabinet are set to come into force at midnight and last for two weeks.

Here are the main points of what is proposed.

In Kildare, Offaly and Laois, people will be asked to limit their travel to within their county unless they need to travel for work or medical appointments, or for family reasons. However this does not apply for social visits to other family members, it is understood.

There will also be no travel allowed into the specified counties other than for the reasons above or unless a person needs to travel through to get to places not affected by the partial lockdown. Those people are being asked not to stop in those counties on their journeys.

In terms of transport, residents in these counties may be asked not to use public transport unless it is absolutely necessary to do so

There will also be new restrictions on indoor gatherings with a maximum of 6 people from no more than 3 households in total allowed.

Outdoor gatherings are expected to be limited to a maximum of 15 people.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants should close except for takeaway and deliveries and outdoor dining up to a maximum of 15 people.

Cinemas, theatres, museums, galleries, bingo halls, casinos, betting shops and other indoor recreational and cultural outlets should be closed although libraries may remain open.

In terms of sporting events or matches, the NPHET have recommended that these should take not place except for, non-contact outdoor sports although this may be subject to a maximum of 15 people.

Gyms, leisure centres, swimming pools, exercise and dance studios, sports clubs and similar venues should also close.

It is understood that school reopening preparations may continue as had been previously been the case and crèches can stay open as well as playgrounds. Retail will remain open with shoppers asked to wear masks and hairdressers and barbers will also remain open.

However, there may be restrictions on prisons, nursing homes and acute hospital visits, except on compassionate grounds, sources said.

Hotels will remain open but must limit occupancy to essential non-social and non-tourist reasons although existing guests can remain for the duration of their booking, sources say. Churches will be encouraged to deliver online sermons while attendance at funerals will be limited to 25 people.