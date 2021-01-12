‘Macho management’ sees public servants in office despite Covid rules - union

Some public service employers are flouting official Covid-19 rules and requiring staff to attend the workplace despite the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions in place, the country’s largest union representing State employees has said.

Fórsa said far too many public servants were being required to travel to work to perform roles that could and should be done remotely at the height of the pandemic.

It said the tone of guidelines issued to public bodies resulted in “macho-managment” which which “fails to put public safety first by properly distinguishing between those who need to be in the workplace right now and those who don’t.”

Fórsa said it believed staff and service-users were “being unnecessarily exposed to potentially virus-spreading interactions in workplaces and on public transport, and that this will likely impede the national effort to contain the virus”.

It said the national effort to bring coronavirus under control could be undermined by widespread management failure to properly identify which workers need to attend their work premises to undertake essential functions during the emergency.

The union maintained that across all sectors including the Civil Service and local authorities staff who could operate from home were being asked to go to the workplace.

The union also said in some parts of the health service health and social care professional personnel were being required to carry out face-to-face consultations with patients and clients.

The head of Fórsa’s health and welfare division Éamonn Donnelly said in the letter: “Firstly, I would state that Fórsa fully accepts, during normal times, face- to- face interaction with patients is the model of optimum benefit to service users. Fórsa would also accept that interactions based around initial patient assessment are better served, where possible and safe, with a face to face interaction.”

However, given that health and social care professionals s have been equipped with the technical resources to conduct patient interactions remotely and that Government policy is geared clearly towards reducing footfall and activity which involves direct contact in the community, it is neither feasible nor responsible to insist on a policy of face-to-face interactions where same can be avoided through remote working. “

The union said on Tuesday that guidelines issued to public service managers fell short of official Government advice to employers across the economy, “with the result that there has been no significant reduction in the numbers of public service staff being instructed to travel to work since the country entered Level Five restrictions last month”.

“The official economy-wide Government advice at Level 5 is that employees should work from home unless they perform ‘an essential health, social care or other essential service’ which ‘cannot be done from home’.”

“But the guidelines issued to public service employers by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, most recently on December 23rd, are substantially weaker. They say: ‘Home working will continue as and when deemed appropriate by the employer, having regard to the changes that may be required at each level’.”

Fórsa said: “The public health advice is clear: Staff should be working from home unless their attendance in the workplace is absolutely necessary to provide essential services.

“Yet there are many more public servants being ordered into the workplace now than last March, when infection rates were lower and the pressure on our health service was considerably less severe.”

“The letter and tone of the HR advice to public service managers is at odds with official restrictions deemed necessary to bring the virus under control. This is contributing to a form of macho-management, which fails to put public safety first by properly distinguishing between those who need to be in the workplace right now and those who don’t.”