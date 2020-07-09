MacGill Summer School to be held online due to Covid-19

The MacGill Summer School which is held annually in Co Donegal to discuss topical issues of the day, is to take place in a digital format this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Appropriately, the major topic for discussion will centre on the world’s response to the pandemic, “the long-term consequences of which may persist for some considerable time to come”, according to the organisers.

The 40th MacGill School will examine what progress has been made in the struggle against the virus and how people everywhere live under its shadow.

Discussions will examine how the Government intends to lead the task of rebuilding the economy, while at the same time meeting urgent obligations to reduce high levels of carbon emissions and providing high quality public services.

Sessions will examine how the lessons from life under Covid-19 can be used “ to build a better and fairer society and a world based on justice, equality and sustainability”.

The event, which was founded in Glenties in 1981 to celebrate the life and work of the author, Patrick MacGill, will keep its links with Co Donegal by including snapshots of the county’s rich cultural life, the organisers said.

The school takes place from October 23rd to 26th. Further details on macgillsummerschool.com and on social media.