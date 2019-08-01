M7 heaven: All three lanes of upgraded motorway to open tomorrow

All three lanes of the newly upgraded M7 in Co Kildare are due to be in operation at a reduced speed limit of 80km/h from Friday, which is set to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Outstanding verge works are scheduled to be completed by mid-September, when the speed limit will revert back to 120km/h.

Construction began on widening a 13.5km stretch of the road in January 2018. It was originally anticipated by the contractor that all three lanes would be in operation in both directions by April 2019.

There are currently three lanes in operation at 80km/h from junction eight Johnstown as far as junction 10 Naas South. From Friday morning, all three lanes from Johnstown to the M7/M9 interchange at junction 11 will be open.

Friday is also due to be one of the busiest travel days of the year ahead of the August Bank Holiday weekend, according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

“People will really notice the difference on the commute home because it allows the traffic to dissipate with the three lanes going down to the M9 Waterford, ” a TII spokesman said.

GoSafe speed detection vans were deployed to the route last November to ensure motorists were complying with the reduced 60km/h limit.

The latest figures from TII show 14,500 speeding fines have been handed out along the road since the works began.

Local District Court Judge Desmond Zaidan and the Courts Service have both raised concerns over how to deal with the increase in cases.

The M7 carries about 78,000 vehicles per day and is the main network connection to M9/Waterford, M8/Cork and M7/Limerick.

The upgrade project also involves the replacement and relocation of the existing ramps at Junction 10 Naas South Newhall to the main Naas Newbridge dual carriageway, the R445, the construction of a new interchange at Osberstown and a new Sallins bypass.