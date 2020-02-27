M50 lanes reopen at Tallaght following car fire
Motorists advised to take extra care as smoke may affect visibility
Earlier image of traffic on M50 at Junction 11 Tallaght. Image: Transport Infrastructure Ireland
All three lanes of the M50 have reopened between Junction 11 Tallaght and Junction 12 Firhouse following an earlier car fire.
Emergency services have dealt with the vehicle fire but traffic remains heavy on approach from Junction 5 in Finglas, AA Roadwatch says.
Motorists are advised to take extra care as smoke may affect visibility.