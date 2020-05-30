Luke Kelly sculpture on Sheriff Street vandalised for fifth time

The sculpture of Luke Kelly on Sheriff Street in Dublin may have to be moved if vandalism continues, a local councillor has said.

Independent councillor Anthony Flynn has opposed the idea of moving the statue but, after it was vandalised for a fifth time on Friday, he said all options had to be on the table.

“Although the Garda are monitoring the situation, we need to reflect and see if it’s worth having a statue there, or do we need to look at having it moved,” he said. “I think now we need to reassess it.”

Mr Flynn said he visited the statue on Friday and had spoken to gardaí in Store Street station about the situation. “It’s disgraceful and ridiculous where we see a statue of one of the most well-known people from the area is being vandalised continuously,” he said.

“We won’t continue to spend the money to remove the graffiti – it costs money every time for a specialised crew to come out and clean the graffiti.”

“This is money that could be diverted into community services,” Mr Flynn said, adding that budgets are likely to be under pressure due to the fallout from the pandemic.