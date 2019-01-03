Luas website down after Bitcoin message appears

The Luas website is currently down and the tram operator is investigating whether or not the site has been hacked, but services are operating as normal.

The company said it noticed there were issues with the website early on Wednesday morning and has technicians working on the problem.

A message appeared on the site referring to “serious security holes”. It continued: “the next time someone talks to you, press the reply button you must pay 1 bitcoin in 5 days otherwise I will publish all data and send emails to your users”.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency and one Bitcoin is currently worth around €3,400.

The Luas website is what is known as a “static” website, mainly including maps and advice on parking and route information, rather than interacting with customers.

The operator said it will be using Twitter for travel updates and has advised any customers with queries to contact the customer care team on 1850 300 604. A spokesperson for the Luas said all services were operating as normal.