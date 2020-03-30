Luas tram, truck collide at north Dublin junction

One person was injured in a collision between a Luas tram and a truck in north Dublin on Monday morning, Dublin Fire Brigade has said.

The derailment of the tram has blocked the junction of Queen St and Benburb St in Smithfield.

Diversions are in place, and the Luas red line service has been interrupted.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it received a call about the collision at approximately 9.45am on Monday.

The Luas driver sustained injuries that are described as non-life-threatening. There were only three passengers on the tram at the time.

James Hetherington, station officer at Dublin Fire Brigade, said it was “a minor incident although the Luas is off the line and the line will be closed for some time”.

Traffic is being diverted via Blackhall Place, and Luas red line services are not operating from Blackhorse to The Point.

In a tweet, Luas said services will continue to operate from Tallaght/Saggart to Blackhorse.Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus.

“We apologise for any and all inconvenience caused,” the operator said.