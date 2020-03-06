Luas stepping up daily cleaning to help combat coronavirus

Cleaning of Dublin’s Luas trams is being stepped up in response to the coronavirus, while other transport providers have said they are following current advice from the Department of Health.

Almost 800,000 passenger journeys are made on public transport in the Republic every day, some 650,000 of them in the Greater Dublin area, with 156,000 journeys made on Dublin suburban rail services alone.

As transport companies from the New York Subway operator to Taiwan taxi companies stepped up cleaning in response to Covid-19, Luas operator Transdev said it too would take extra steps to sanitise trams.

A spokeswoman said overhead hand and grab rails, as well as door controls, were being treated “more frequently” with anti-bacterial cleaners, while “all trams would be cleaned overnight as per the norm”.

Irish Rail said it wiped down hand rails every evening as part of its sanitation process.

The company said it had sought the advice of the Department of Health and the HSE, “and our normal cleaning regime of trains and stations – including overnight and turnaround cleaning – meets current requirements to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Within this we will focus on surfaces with which customers and staff come into regular contact.”

Dublin Bus said its vehicles “are cleaned every night, and we are following all public health instructions that are issued by the Department of Health”.

A spokeswoman said the company was engaging with, and being guided by, the relevant health and other government agencies to inform decisions while concerns about the coronavirus remained in place.

Bus Éireann also said its vehicles were “rigorously” cleaned every night, and it was working with the HSE to ensure that all recommended measures were being taken.

Transport operators contacted about a potential fall-off in customers said it was too soon to spot any reduction in passenger journeys.

Local authorities

The State’s largest local authorities also said they would be guided by any new advice from the Department of Health.

Dublin City Council said it was continually following current guidelines and would adapt to any changes .

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said it was “ subject to national policy, and follows the advice of the health services with regard to dealing with the coronavirus”. In a statement the council added: “Staff have been advised to follow the same advice and consult their GP should they have any further questions.”

South Dublin County Council said it was “following the advice of the Department of Health and the chief medical officer on the matter. There are currently no special arrangements in place regarding remote working.”

Fingal County Council said it was “subject to national policy and follows the advice of the health services with regard to dealing with the coronavirus”.

The council said staff had been advised to follow the same advice and consult their GP should they have any further questions.

Cork County Council said it was “following guidance provided by the Health Service Executive in relation to Covid-19 and associated matters”.