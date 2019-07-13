Luas services running again after technical fault

Services are now operating on the Luas Green Line after a severe disruption Saturday because of a technical fault.

It said its maintenance staff were working to fix a technical fault on the overhead power lines which became apparent overnight when trams were undergoing their regular inspection. Some tram pantographs, the mechanism that connects the tram with the overhead line, were slightly damaged on inspection, indicating an issue with the overhead line, according to the Luas statement.

Green Line update: Services are now operating all stops. Please expect minor delays as service returns to normal. We would like to thank our passengers for your patience as we worked to resolve the earlier fault. Thank you and apologies for any and all inconvenience caused today. — Luas (@Luas) July 13, 2019

“To operate trams in the affected area could result in significant damage to the overhead lines resulting in significantly extended downtime,” the statement added.

Luas Red Line services are operating normally. Travel updates are being published on the Luas website and on the Luas Twitter account.