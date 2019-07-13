Luas services cancelled and will not resume by this evening

Services on the Luas Green Line are severely disrupted on Saturday because of a technical fault which is unlikely to be fixed this evening.

There is no service between St Stephen’s Green and Brides Glen and there is a limited tram service operating between Broombridge and Dawson. The frequency of trams between Broombridge and Dawson in both directions is approximately 15 minutes, according to the tram operator. It said Luas tickets were valid on Dublin Bus during the disruption.

“In addition to Dublin Bus, a limited alternative Luas bus is operating between Bridesglen and Stillorgan, ” a statement on the Luas website added. The approximate frequency of this bus service is every 15-20 minutes and it is stopping at all Luas Stops between Bridesglen and Stillorgan.

Luas said its maintenance staff were working to fix a technical fault on the Green Line overhead power lines but in a tweet said that “due to the nature of the fault we do not expect services to resume this afternoon or into early evening”.

The fault became apparent overnight when trams were undergoing their regular inspection. Some tram pantographs, the mechanism that connects the tram with the overhead line, were slightly damaged on inspection indicating an issue with the overhead line, according to the Luas statement.

“Technicians are working to identify where the fault is. It is not possible to operate a tram service on the Green Line until the technicians identify what and where the problem is.

“To operate trams in the affected area could result in significant damage to the overhead lines resulting in significantly extended downtime.” Luas Red Line services are operating normally.

Travel updates are being published on the Luas website and on the Luas Twitter account.