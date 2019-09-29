Luas operator investigating incident where man restrained at station

Transdev, the Luas operator, is investigating an incident involving its staff and a member of the public at the Bluebell Luas stop.

On Friday, a young man was restrained by two Luas staff members, with a video of the incident circulating widely on social media over the weekend.

In the short video, a young man with a backpack can be seen approaching a member of staff, seeming to reach for papers he is holding. The Luas officer then appears to grab the man in a headlock, before the pair fall to the ground. The man is then physically restrained by the two Luas officers.

The incident took place on the Red Line, at the Bluebell Luas stop, in Inchicore.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Transdev said the company is “investigating this case and is therefore not in a position to comment any further on this incident”.

“On conclusion of the investigation we can assure Luas customers we will take any appropriate action required,” the spokeswoman said.

An Garda Síochána confirmed officers responded to a report of a “minor assault,” at the Bluebell Luas stop on Friday, at about 5.30pm.

“One man was restrained by Luas staff and gardaí attended the scene. The matter is under investigation,” a Garda spokeswoman said.