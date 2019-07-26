Luas green line restriction lifted after suspension

A Luas restriction which caused delays of up to 10 minutes on the commuter train’s Green line Friday morning has been lifted.

Luas operator Transdev said an incident on the track overnight caused the closure of track between St Stephen’s Green and Dawson Street stops.

A spokeswoman said trams are currently running up to 10 minutes late, but this is now expected to improve as the morning continues.

⚠️Green Line Alert: Due to a non Luas related incident trams are unable to pass the main entrance to St. Stephens Green. This is under Garda directive, therefore trams are only running from Brides Glen to St. Stephens Green and from Broombridge to Dawson. — Luas (@Luas) July 26, 2019

The Garda preservation of the scene has ended and trams are now running the full length of the Green Line.

Early morning commuters had been asked to alight from trams and walk between St Stephen’s Green and Dawson Street stops.

During the disruption trams themselves were actually coming within metres of one another at St Stephen’s Green, where “turn back” points are in place at St Stephen’s Green North and St Stephen’s Green West. The service stopped running just after 6am and Transdev apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.