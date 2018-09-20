Luas Green Line: commuters suffer severe disruption in wake of Storm Ali

Commuters face severe disruption on the Luas Green Line on Thursday morning in the wake of Storm Ali.

High winds caused chaos across the transport network on Wednesday, with planes, trains and trams cancelled throughout the afternoon during the orange weather alert.

More than 70 flights out of Dublin Airport were cancelled with at least 10 others forced to divert to other airports. Flights into Shannon were also diverted at the height of the storm.

A large portion of the Luas Green Line was closed after gales knocked down trees and tore down power cables close to the Beechwood station. The problems were made significantly worse because electric cables became entangled in a tram and could not be simply reattached by maintenance crews.

A Luas spokeswoman said the incident had occurred between the Beechwood and Ranelagh stops and had affected 10 trams that were in the area at the time.

Services on Thursday will operate between Brides Glen and Cowper and between Dawson and Broombridge with no servcie between the Cowper and Dawson stops. Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus services during the service stoppage, the tram operator said in a statement.

It said it would give a detailed update at 12.45pm on the restoration of a full Green Line service.

“Maintenance are on site and working on the overhead power lines which were significantly damaged yesterday due to Storm Ali in the Charlemont - Beechwood areas of the Line,” it said.

The Luas operator said as this morning’s service was reduced, commuters travelling northwards should take buses from Balally and Dundrum

All Red Line services are operating normally. Bus information can be found here.