Luas green line between Stephen’s Green and Dawson St suspended

Luas Green Line services between St Stephen’s Green and Dawson St have been suspended this morning after a man was stabbed.

The stabbing took place at St Stephens Green north at around 4am and man in his 30s received injuries to his leg and arm.

A Garda spokesman said the man was taken to St James Hospital for treatment for minor injuries. He said no arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

⚠️Green Line Alert: Due to a non Luas related incident trams are unable to pass the main entrance to St. Stephens Green. This is under Garda directive, therefore trams are only running from Brides Glen to St. Stephens Green and from Broombridge to Dawson. — Luas (@Luas) July 26, 2019

The Luas closure is to allow for a technical examination of the scene.

In Tweets this morning the company said there is currently no service between St Stephens Green & Dawson St.

Southbound passengers are asked to exit trams at Dawson St and northbound passengers should exit at St Stephens Green heading. “Passengers will need to walk between the St. Stephens Green and Dawson stop.”

More to follow.