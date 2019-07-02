Lowering tax base is sleight of hand, says Ictu chief

The notion of lowering the tax base for workers has superficial appeal but is a deliberate sleight of hand, the president of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) has said.

In an address to the opening session of its biennial delegate conference in Dublin, Sheila Nunan said lowering the tax base for workers in effect represented “giving with one hand and taking more with the other by transferring the cost of basic services back to the individual”.

“A deliberate sleight of hand that Ictu rejects. Paying for services such as child care or securing health insurance eat up multiples of any reduced income tax.”

Ms Nunan said the wages and conditions of employment remained the top priority of the trade union movement but that this had to be “combined with enhancing the non-pay returns to workers, through the ‘social wage’.

“A social wage is key to promoting equality and a mechanism for distributing wealth. By European standards our social wage is low. If we are to build quality universal public services we cannot erode our tax base,” Ms Nunan said.

“Boosting the social wage comes at a substantial cost. Ictu has rightly argued that the overall level of revenue collected by the State should be protected and expanded and has set out coherent costed models to demonstrate how it can be done. It is about choices.”

Ms Nunan told the conference the world of work was changing at pace but that this was often accompanied by a deterioration in working conditions, citing “digitalisation, artificial intelligence, the gig economy, and insecure work”.

“Our role is not to stand in the way of progress. But progress has to mean the same thing to everyone. When someone can work full time and struggle to pay their rent, their childcare or other basic needs, something is wrong” she said.

“Lowering pension entitlements sows the seeds of inequality for a generation that will find itself impoverished in retirement. A two tier health system, privatisation of early years care and education, higher transport costs, underinvestment in public services all diminish the lives of workers and their families.”

Ms Nunan argued that a key to reducing inequality and meeting the challenges of a changing world of work was to promote collective bargaining as a key lever for fair economic growth.

“While inequalities in Ireland and Europe grow, the share of national income that goes to wages has fallen dramatically.

“Unions are finding unlikely allies in unlikely places. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), OECD and European Central Bank are voicing concern about income inequality and calling for inclusive growth, identifying concerns that increases in company profits are not making their way into workers’ wages, and are not reaching the real economy at a local level either. No news to us. This was not always the case,” she said.

“The IMF has criticised wage stagnation despite falling unemployment in the EU. And the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) found income inequality at ‘record-high levels’.

“Furthermore, the IMF has specifically identified the decline in trade union organisation as one of the main reasons for the growth in inequality (globally, just eight men own the same wealth as the poorest 50 per cent of the population). The challenge now is to rebalance the share of profits in a way that provides broad gains for workers,” Ms Nunan told the conference.

“The damage caused by valuing growth above equality in rich societies can be seen all around us. Inequality causes shorter, unhealthier and unhappier lives; and its function as a driver of consumption depletes the planet’s resources. Inequality damages the social fabric of the whole society.”

Among the issues to be debated at the three-day Ictu conference are Brexit, the housing crisis, collective bargaining, climate change, and precarious work.