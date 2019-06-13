‘Low hanging fruit’ in road safety has been taken, conference hears

The “low hanging fruit” in terms of measures to increase road safety has all been taken and a new strategy will have to consider best practises from around the world, including addressing urban deaths, walking and cycling.

That is according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA) which held its annual international conference in Dublin Castle on Thursday. The conference heard road deaths here had fallen from 279 10 years ago to 146 last year, or 30 deaths per million ahead of the EU average of about 50 deaths per million.

Opening the conference, RSA chairwoman Liz O’Donnell said the Government and the authority had come under criticism for “destroying rural Ireland” after taking action to end the practice of drink driving, excessive speed and seat belt wearing among other measures. But she said the authority “made no apology for it.”

Ms O’Donnell said a new road safety strategy to cover the years 2021 to 2030 would include extensive local and regional public consultation to consider how the reduction in road deaths could be improved. Ms O’Donnell said she believed that measures to ensure the safety of cyclists and walkers would feature strongly in the forthcoming strategy.

Assistant Garda Commissioner David Sheahan said the “low hanging fruit is all gone” in terms of the most obvious measures for enforcement and the future strategy would have to look at international best practice.

Speaking by video link from Brussels, Matthew Baldwin, the European co-ordinator for road safety with the EU Commission said the numbers being killed in road crashes in the EU were currently 50 people per million. While there had been recent successes “only in road safety could we consider 25,000 people a year being killed was a success”. He said 25,000 a year represented a large plane load of people being killed “every single day” and “we wouldn’t tolerate that”.

Mr Baldwin said autonomous cars would play a big part in road safety but there were very significant issues with the safety of vulnerable road users such as walkers and cyclists, which would have to be addressed. He said while it was envisaged that driverless cars would be visible on roads in five years, they would not be ubiquitous for many years to come.

However, he said driverless cars had a significant part to play in ultimately reducing urban road deaths, once they were testes and regulated.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross is due to close the conference on Thursday afternoon.