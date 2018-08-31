Loughinisland families condemn arrests of journalists over suspected thefts

Families of the victims of the Loughinisland massacre have condemned the arrest of two investigative journalists who worked on a documentary on the murders.

Award winning reporters Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey have been detained over the suspected theft of confidential documents relating to the UVF killings.

Six people were killed on June 18th, 1994, when UVF gunmen burst into the Heights Bar and opened fire on customers as they watched the Republic of Ireland team play Italy in the Fifa World Cup.

Last year’s No Stone Unturned documentary examined claims of British state collusion in the murder and named people it said were suspects.

Film maker Alex Gibney, who produced the programme, described the arrests as “outrageous” while the National Union of Journalists expressed “grave concern”.

The PSNI said the confidential material had been in the possession of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, which reported the suspected theft to the police.

Police then asked Durham Police to conduct an independent investigation.

A PSNI spokesman claimed the suspected theft of the documents “potentially puts lives at risk”.

Properties searched

The arrests came on Friday morning after detectives, supported by PSNI officers, searched three properties in the Belfast area, including premises at Upper Arthur Street where The Detail news website and Fine Point Films are based. A number of documents and computer equipment were seized.

The two men were being questioned at Musgrave police station in Belfast.

Mr Birney (51), founded Fine Point after 20 years working in the media. he has produced a number of documentaries and series for Irish, UK and international broadcasters.

Former Andersonstown News and Irish News reporter, Mr McCaffrey (48), has been researching the Loughinisland atrocity for more than 10 years. He previously worked for The Detail.

Major failings

In 2011, the Police Ombudsman found there had been major failings in the police investigation following the shootings, but said there was no evidence that officers had colluded with the UVF.

However in 2016, a new Ombudsman report found there had been collusion, and the police investigation had been undermined by a desire to protect informers.

Spokeswoman for the families, Clare Rogan, said: “Today’s arrests show the lengths of desperation that the British government and state forces are prepared to go to in order to stifle the truth about what happened in Loughinisland.

“These actions are the latest attempt to deter the work of families and journalists who seek to shine the light on the dark levels of collusion at the heart of the British state.”

The NUJ ’s acting general secretary Seamus Dooley saying it was “profoundly depressing to note that, yet again, priority appears to be given to tracking down the source of journalistic stories rather than solving murders”.

“These journalists are entitled to claim journalistic privilege and to seek the protection of the legal system if there is any attempt to force them to reveal sources.” – PA