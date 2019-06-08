Lotto: One winner scoops Saturday’s jackpot worth over €4m

One lucky Lotto player has won Saturday’s jackpot, worth €4,051,610.

The winning numbers were 9, 10, 34, 37, 40 and 47, and the bonus number was 7.

The winning ticket was sold in the west of the country, the National Lottery has confirmed.

There was also one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize, which was worth €1 million for each winner.

The winning numbers in that draw were 3, 25, 28, 34, 42, and 47, and the bonus number was 11. The winning ticket was sold in the midlands.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.