Lotto jackpot worth more than €4m is scooped in the west

The west is likely to be wide awake tonight – or at least one small part of it is – after a lucky ticket-holder from that part of the world scooped Saturday’s Lotto jackpot of €4,439,459.

The actual location where the latest winning ticket was sold is unlikely to be known until Monday. But rumours will have started spreading from Clare to Donegal almost as soon as the numbers came tumbling out of the barrel.

And those numbers were: 14, 24, 30, 38, 40, 45, with the bonus number being 36.

There was no winner of either the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 top prizes.