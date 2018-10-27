Lotto jackpot worth €4.4m scooped in Milltown, Co Galway

A shop in Co Galway has sold the winning ticket for last night’s jackpot worth €4.4 million.

The shop that sold the winning ticket was Ryan’s Daybreak and Post Office in the village of Milltown, Co Galway. The ticket was purchased on Thursday, October 25th.

The winning numbers were: 14, 24, 30, 38, 40, 45 and bonus number 36.

The owners of the family-owned shop were stunned today when told they had sold the winning ticket.

One of the owners, Clare O’Connor, said the family is overjoyed at the news.

“This is a small village eight miles from Tuam and we are the only shop. But there is a lot of passing traffic so it could be anyone. But we are really hoping it is someone local. That would be very special”.

There was no winner of either the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 top prizes.