Lottery ‘hasn’t heard a thing’ from winner of €7.5m jackpot

No one has come forward yet to claim the €7.5 million Lotto jackpot that was won nine days ago.

The winning ticket was sold in the Eason’s outlet in Thurles Shopping Centre, Co Tipperary on Tuesday October 24th and scooped the top prize in the Lotto draw the following night.

A spokeswoman for the National Lottery said “we haven’t heard a thing” but that the winner has “lots of time left” with 90 days from the date of the draw to claim.

The winning Lotto numbers were 8, 10, 11, 25, 28, 32 and the bonus number was 35.

The National Lottery is urging all ticket holders to check their ticket slips and to contact the National Lottery Claims Team on 01 836 4444 if they have the winning ticket.