Long traffic delays after man killed in crash on M1

A man has died after a crash between a motorbike and a truck on the M1 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Gardaí confirmed the incident happened between Junction 4 and Junction 5 about 1 am.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the city morgue. The truck driver was not injured.

AA Roadwatch said the southbound carriageway between Junction 4 Donabate and Junction 5 Balbriggan South remained closed for most of Wednesday morning and had partially reopened about 9am.

#M1 Southbound closed at present J5 Balbriggan - J4 Donabate following a serious collision overnight. 🚒 from Swords, Finglas & Phibsborough attended. #Dublin #fire #traffic pic.twitter.com/FJavw5lVOd — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 29, 2018

“As a result it’s extremely heavy on the R132 from well before Ballybriggan and the entire stretch down to to the motorway at J4. That’s a 20km queue,” it said.

“On the other side of the motorway the Naul/Dublin Road (R108) is quite heavy southbound from Hollywood Lakes Golf Club into Ballyboughal and further along approaching the Ratoath/Swords Road (R125).

A garda spokesman said the section of motorway was expected to fully open after 9am when the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators finish examining the scene.

He asked for any witnesses to the incident to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01- 8020510, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Separately, gardaí said emergency services at attending a crash at Junction 14 southbound on the M50 and for motorists to use alternative routes.

All three lanes are blocked and traffic is reported to be very slow.