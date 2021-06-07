Locals express shock after baby girl killed by dog in Waterford village

Neighbours and locals in the small village of Clashmore in Co Waterford have expressed shock at the death of a baby girl who was attacked by a dog.

The three-month-old was in her cot in the terraced house when the dog went upstairs at around 2am and attacked her.

Emergency services treated the girl’s injuries at the scene before she was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she died at around 3am.

A postmortem examination is due to be carried out today. The house has been sealed-off for a forensic examination.

It is understood that a file will be sent to the Coroners’ Court and an inquest will be held in due course.

The incident is being investigated by gardaí in Dungarvan who are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

The mother of the child is aged in her 20s and moved to the area relatively recently. The father of the child is aged in his 30s and originally from Youghal, Co Cork.

Fr Milo Guiry of Ardmore, whose parish encompasses the village of Clashmore, said what had unfolded was a “terrible tragedy”.

“We will keep the family in our prayers. Every support will be offered to them. It is terrible, terrible news.”

Clashmore resident Pat Flavin said the family would be in the thoughts and prayers of everyone in the area.

“You hear this kind of thing on television but you don’t expect it to happen here. There are about 1,800 people in this area. It is a small place. Everyone will support them and do what they can for them.”

Mr Flavin said it had been a tragic time for the wider community with five young teenagers being injured in a crash on the R633 Bog Road some 3km west of Youghal Strand last December.

“We have had a lot of tragedy. Now this. There was also a murder in the Decies Bar (in the village) many, many years ago.”

A young mother whose kids were playing in the play area near Raheen Quay Walk in Clashmore shook her head in sorrow when asked about the tragedy.

“I don’t really want to say anything as I live near it l. I wouldn’t know what to say to you.

“I heard first thing and I couldn’t even speak for a while because I have small kids myself and you know we all always worry about our small kids and the things that could happen.”

Another woman said that the village would rally around the family.

“There will no doubt be a guard of honour (for the funeral). We have done that for everybody and there have been a few deaths during Covid. It was done for a lady who died of breast cancer and for an older man. People will do what they can.”

A woman, who would only be identified as a “mother of five”, said that the parish was numb following the news.

“I am out for my walk and it’s on my mind. I don’t know them but I will say a prayer for them.”

The scene has been preserved for forensic examination and the Garda Technical Bureau are travelling from Dublin to complete same.

Waterford Independent councillor Seamus O’Donnell said that he had spoken to locals in Clashmore who had spoken of their shock at what had occurred.

“This is is a very unusual thing to happen. The family are new in to Clashmore. They are originally from Youghal. That is a new housing estate.

“A woman I spoke to said she was only talking to the grandmother when she was out walking the baby yesterday. They were only talking about how nice the baby was.

“I was talking to another fella from the area and he said his wife is very upset about it. As a councillor I sympathise hugely with the family. It is very sad.”