Lloyds Pharmacy strikes: staff reject proposals

Workers at Lloyds Pharmacy, who have staged several days of strike action over recent weeks , have voted overwhelmingly to reject proposals drawn up between the company and an internal representative body.

The trade union Mandate said the vote by 96 percent against the proposals on Friday was likely to lead to further industrial action.

About 270 staff at the company, who work in about 40 outlets, staged a seventh day of strike action on Friday in a dispute which centres on pay, conditions and trade union recognition.

About 160 workers attended a general meeting organised by the Mandate trade union and later staged a protest outside the company’s head office at Citywest in Dublin.

The union said the dispute centred on claims by the workers for :

* a pay increase and the introduction of incremental pay scales

* the introduction of a sick pay scheme

* security of hours and the elimination of zero hour contracts; and

*improvements in annual leave entitlements and public holiday premiums

The company has denied that it operates a system of zero hour contracts . It said earlier this month that it had reached agreement on a number of key issues in talks with its colleague representative committee, an internal body with which it deals instead of unions.

These include the introduction of pay scales, long-service recognition, voluntary redundancy, and certainty of hours. Lloyds said that it wanted to improve the four days sick pay offered to staff.

However, these proposals were overwhelmingly rejected by workers at the general meeting organised by Mandate on Friday.

Earlier on Friday the general secretary of Mandate John Douglas called on Lloyds Pharmacy senior management to avoid “further damage” to the company and prevent future industrial action by simply agreeing to a meeting with the workers’ representatives.

“As we enter into the seventh strike action on the 27th July of what is a very damaging dispute, we once again offer the company on a ‘without prejudice’ basis an opportunity to discuss the issues in dispute and how best they might be resolved. These discussions could be facilitated by trusted third parties or by some other mechanism which maintains the integrity of all sides.”

Lloyds Pharmacy has not yet commented on the developments on Friday.