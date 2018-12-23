Listowel Arms guests asked to leave as hotel closes suddenly

The Listowel Arms Hotel, the town’s Georgian hotel in the town square, has been shut down by Kerry County Council fire officers.

Fire officers from Kerry County Council visited the hotel at about 5pm on Saturday and issued an immediate closure order connected with an alleged breach of fire safety regulations.

Shocked guests were asked to leave at once, and the hotel was cleared with a closed notice placed on the Georgian front door.

An application is before the court to allow the hotel reopen to cater for a number of bookings.

The Listowel Arms Hotel is the centre of social life in the area. It is the venue for the Listowel writers’ week and is a popular venue for weddings. It’s the town’s only hotel and had been refurbished in recent years

Three civil weddings are planned for the hotel in the next number of days, along with Christening parties and Christmas parties.

The hotel was busy at the time of closure with a christening and other parties. Christmas parties had been booked to take place on Saturday night but had to be accommodated elsewhere.

The hotel says it is currently closed. Further information will be available this afternoon.

Discussions between Kerry County Council and legal representatives of the hotel are taking place this lunchtime.