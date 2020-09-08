Liquidator withdraws €1m offer as former Debenhams staff stage sit-ins

Former Debenhams workers who occupied stores in Dublin and Cork this morning have been told a proposed €1 million redundancy offer is no longer available to them.

Gardaí confirmed to The Irish Times that six people had been arrested for trespassing under the Public Order Act during an incident at Henry Street in Dublin early this morning.

Gardaí said they are also investigating an alleged act of criminal damage at the same premises.

Those staging the sit-ins have been asked to leave the company’s Henry Street, Dublin store and also to vacate another outlet at Patrick Street, Cork where former staff are also protesting.

Speaking to The Irish Times as she was escorted from the building, Jane Crowe accused the workers’ trade union Mandate of doing a deal with the Debenhams liquidator, behind their back.

Garda car ouside Debenhams store on Henry Street, Dublin on Tuesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish TimesPhotograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

Ms Crowe who worked for Debenhams for 24 said workers were very disappointed with the company, liquidator and their union.

“To say that we are disappointed with Micheál Martin is an understatement. His Government had more than two months now to come up with a fair settlement - they need to do much better than this,” she said.

Ms Crowe was speaking as she was escorted by gardaí from the store which staff had occupied early on Tuesday.

Graffiti is seen on the outside of the Debenhams store on Henry Street, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

She said she was told by gardaí to stop using her phone and could be heard explaining she had vertigo and could not use an escalator. She asked to use a lift.

The dispute passed 150 days on Sunday. In a statement issued to the media as the former workers went into the Dublin store and another in Patrick Street Cork, the workers said they wanted “a just settlement of four weeks redundancy pay per year of service”.

The statement described the settlement offer they received late last week as an “insult” and have expressed “extreme disappointment” at the failure of the Taoiseach and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar to provide workers with “a fair offer”.

Valerie Conlon, shop steward at the Patrick Street outlet in Cork, and one of those who took part in the Cork sit-in said “four weeks redundancy per year of service is a very modest demand but the offer that was made last week fell far short of it. Instead of providing two weeks per year of service on top of the statutory minimum the offer provides for an extra one day’s pay per year of service. That is a real insult.”

Mahon Point store shop steward Carol Ann Bridgeman said: “Debenhams workers who have been picketing for the last 150 days are stepping up the fight for a decent settlement.

Liquidator KPMG said an offer to provide a fund of €1million to about 1,000 workers on top of statutory redundancy payments, could now be considered “withdrawn”.

KPMG said: “Following the actions of certain people over night it has now become clear that the offer is not acceptable to the former employees and others.

“In light of these developments the liquidators have formally withdrawn their support for the settlement agreement this morning.

“No further settlement agreements will be negotiated by the liquidators with the former employees.”

Mandate Trade said it was disappointed that the redundancy settlement offer has been withdrawn.

Gerry Light, Mandate assistant general secretary said workers have lobbied the government for changes to legislation since last April and yet we’ve seen nothing.”