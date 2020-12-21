‘Limited number of flights’ to repatriate Irish residents from Britain, Coveney says

There will be a “limited number of flights” to repatriate Irish residents following the banning of flights from the UK, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said.

On Sunday, the Government announced it was banning flights to and from the UK for a minimum period of 48 hours, though that is likely to be extended after Cabinet meets on Tuesday.

The enhanced restrictions, which were put in place in response to a new, more infectious strain of Covid-19 that has been noted in multiple locations in Britain, have left some Irish citizens who were in the UK for a short period of time, or were travelling through Britain from another country, stranded abroad.

Mr Coveney said the Department of Transport was talking with airlines on Monday morning and “two or three flights at most” will be organised to bring these people home on Monday and Tuesday.

“There will be a limited number of flights available to bring Irish residents home and what I mean by that is people who’ve been in the UK temporarily and need to get home to their family for Christmas and they will be facilitated with a limited number of flights,” he told RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne.

“The number coming back from the UK in the coming days will be very, very small.”

He added that they will be asked to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival into the country. They will also have to fill out a passenger locator form, which, he said, was illegal to fill out inaccurately.

Inter-county travel

Asked if the Government would be advising against travel between the North and the Republic, Mr Coveney said members of the public should avoid non-essential travel.

“If you don’t need to travel, you shouldn’t be travelling. This is not a time to be travelling around if you don’t need to and I think that message has been very clear from Government.”

Mr Coveney also raised doubt over inter-county travel, which, under current guidelines, is permitted until January 6th.

As a result of the rising cases, he said advice on this travel “may change” and a “long Cabinet meeting” will take place on Tuesday to discuss all data and information.

“That may mean introducing further restrictions, but we’ll have to decide when and what restrictions . . . given the growth in numbers,” he said.

Extra flight

On Sunday night, an extra flight was arranged to bring home about 300 Irish people who were stuck in Heathrow Airport in London.

As news of the ban on flights emerged, many Irish people booked a flight home on Sunday night in advance of the restrictions coming into effect.

Photographs and video footage of long queues forming in Heathrow’s Terminal 5 emerged on social media as passengers arriving at the airport found themselves unable to board a scheduled 8.55pm Aer Lingus flight to Dublin.

However, a second flight was made available, which took off from Heathrow Airport after 11pm on Sunday night and landed in Dublin Airport just after midnight.

Anyone that is worried about being able to come home can contact the Department of Foreign Affairs on 01-6131700.